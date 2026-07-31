UPDATE: Man dies in double-vehicle pedestrian crash on Kostoryz Road Friday morning

UPDATE: Friday - 9:50amCORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department has released additional details about the fatal pedestrian accident that occurred early Friday morning.

According to investigators, the 60-year-old male pedestrian was crossing eastbound across the 4300 block of Kostoryz Road outside of a designated crosswalk when he was initially struck by a vehicle at approximately 6:32 a.m. The impact from the first collision propelled the victim into the northbound lanes, where he was then struck by a second vehicle.

Both drivers involved in the incident remained at the scene and cooperated with authorities. Traffic investigators who responded to the scene determined that the pedestrian was at fault for the crash due to crossing outside of a crosswalk. Police confirmed that alcohol was not a contributing factor in the accident.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene from his injuries. The investigation into the incident has been completed.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Chris Delcamp, KRIS 6 News

ORIGINAL STORY:

Corpus Christi Police are on Kostoryz Road where a man was fatally struck by a vehicle.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. on the 4300 block of Kostoryz Road and Houston Street.

Corpus Christi Police are at the scene and have shut down a portion of Kostoryz Road as they investigate what took place.

This is a developing story. We'll bring you the latest information as soon as it becomes available.

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