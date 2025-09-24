Man safe after climbing up cable of New Harbor Bridge Wednesday afternoon

UPDATE: 2:25 pm

A man who climbed up the new Harbor Bridge has been safely removed from the structure, according to CCPD. A Hostage Negotiation Team and emergency crews assisted the man into a basket on a tower ladder of a fire truck and safely brought him down after he climbed up one of the suspension cables on the new bridge.

"The Corpus Christi Fire Department utilized their truck company to assist in getting an Officer with CCPD’s Hostage Negotiation Team closer to the male. The HNT officer was able to create a dialogue with the male. After successful communication with the male, he agreed to come down from the structure. He was assisted by CCFD," stated CCFD on social media.

ORIGINAL:

Local law enforcement has shut down traffic on the New Harbor Bridge after a man climbed onto the bridge on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Corpus Christi Police Department Senior Officer Antonio Contreras, police were dispatched to the new Harbor Bridge around 12:37 p.m. in reference to an individual who was climbing on top of one of the cables connected to the new Harbor Bridge.

Coastal Bend Weather Watchers: Texs Menchaca

Officer Contreras says the Corpus Christi Fire Department and the Hostage Negotiation Team are on the scene as well. A negotiator with CCPD is currently communicating with the man.

Two lanes of traffic on both sides of the new Harbor Bridge have been shut down; however, traffic is still flowing as one lane remains open.

