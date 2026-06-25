Man arrested for burglary earlier this week was out on bond for a murder charge

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A 26-year-old man already out on bond for murder is facing new charges after police say he assaulted his girlfriend and shattered a window of her SUV before being arrested for burglary.

LaTray Callandret was one of two men arrested in July 2023 for a shooting that left a 39-year-old man dead and a 21-year-old woman injured. Callandret was initially charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in that case. The charge was later upgraded to murder after the male victim died.

Callandret was released on a $100,000 bond in the murder case.

On Sunday, June 21, police say Callandret went to a home on the 4600 block of Totton Drive. According to an arrest affidavit, he entered the home and slapped his girlfriend in the face before leaving.

The girlfriend told police that shortly after Callandret left, she discovered one of the windows of her SUV had been shattered. Neighbors reported hearing several gunshots, and police found shell casings in the road in front of the home.

Callandret's vehicle was later spotted near Holly and Weber Road. While officers waited for additional units, Callandret was seen coming out of a home in the area and was arrested for burglary.

His bond in the new case was set at $75,000. For a second time, he was able to post bond and was released.

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