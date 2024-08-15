Making Strides kicks off breast cancer awareness events

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Making Strides of Corpus Christi held a kick-off event on Wednesday to launch their breast cancer awareness efforts for the year.

Making Strides is part of the American Cancer Society's initiative to raise funds for life-saving breast cancer research and is dedicated to advancing health equity through essential programs and services.

Now in its 16th year in the Coastal Bend, the event marks the beginning of the journey leading up to the Making Strides Breast Cancer Awareness Walk, scheduled for Oct. 19.

"We support all of our cancer survivors, drivers, and caregivers while raising money for the American Cancer Society and its important research," Senior Development Manager Jessica Musquiez told KRIS 6 News. “It is a community event. We have so many wonderful supporters that come out. So we would love to see October 19 just painting the town pink.”

KRIS 6 News Making Strides of Corpus Christi held their kick-off event Wednesday at La Playa By The Bay.

Wednesday's event took place at La Playa By The Bay, a venue that holds personal significance for co-owner Zeke Hinojosa.

“Both my mom and my sister are breast cancer survivors. My mom is about nine years in remission now, and I believe my sister is three or four years,” Hinojosa said. “And really just trying to raise awareness is the big thing.”

Melissa Juarez, a breast cancer survivor and member of Making Strides of Corpus Christi, was also in attendance. “We're here for support. Don't feel like you're alone. We are here and with open arms,” she said.

Juarez was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2022 and has been in remission since last year.

The Making Strides Breast Cancer Awareness Walk will be held at Bayfront Park, and registration for the event is available on the Making Strides website.

