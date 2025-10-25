Making strides: dozens gather along the bayfront to join the fight against breast cancer

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, one in eight women is diagnosed with breast cancer in the United States. To help fight the cause, dozens of neighbors took part in the annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk along the Bayfront on Saturday, Oct. 25.

Kris 6 News

Emceed by Kris 6 Sunrise anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann, this event is held to spread awareness and raise money towards life-saving breast cancer research.

The event also honored those who lost their battle against breast cancer, and recognized those who survived or are currently fighting it.

Kris 6 News caught up with participants Amy Longoria and Monique Franco, who attended the event in honor of their mother who survived breast cancer, and their sister who lost the fight against it.

"It's very important to us. We love our family and we're showing appreciation for them," Franco said.

This is Franco's first time participating in the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk and Longoria's second time. Both plan on attending again next year, with their family in mind.

"I think it shows that we care, that we're here to support them, you know?" Longoria said. "No matter what you're going through, even if you take your time. Go your own pace, it's not a race. We're here to show the love and support for everybody."

All breast cancer survivors were given a sash with the number of years that they have survived or thrived.

