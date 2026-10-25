Making Strides Against Breast Cancer 5K draws hundreds to Corpus Christi for its 18th year

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Hundreds of people gathered at Bayfront Park on Saturday morning for the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer 5K, an event now in its 18th year and still making a huge impact.

The community came together to honor and show support to those who are in the battle with, have beaten, or have lost their lives to breast cancer.

KRIS 6's own Clara Benitez-Cortez and Stefanie Lauber helped emcee the event and counted down the runners.

With a morning full of music, dancing, a 5K walk, and a community making memories, a sea of pink took over downtown Corpus Christi to raise awareness and show support in the fight against breast cancer.

Analiza Stelker, a breast cancer survivor, encouraged others facing the disease to keep going.

"Keep fighting, know that they don't have to do it alone. There's a whole community of people who are behind them, supporting them, um, in whatever way they can," Stelker said.

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