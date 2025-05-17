Make-A-Wish surprises two local sisters with their dream vacations

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two local sisters facing the challenges of a respiratory disorder received the surprise of a lifetime when Make-A-Wish and Valero representatives revealed their dream vacations have been approved.

"I was shocked," Emily Palomo said. "Yes, it was crazy, I didn't know what to expect," Olivia Palomo said.

The special surprise came during a visit from Valero and the Make-A-Wish Foundation, who are supporting both girls' dream destinations.

"Olivia is wishing to go to Alaska to see the Northern Lights and Emily wants to go to Hawaii," Make-A-Wish Senior Director of Corporate Engagement, Ashley Osborn said.

Emily, the younger sister, is excited about exploring Hawaii's natural wonders.

"There's volcanoes, there's an observatory, there's colorful sands, there's rainbow sands," Palomo said.

For Olivia, the northern lights have long been a dream destination.

"I love the Northern lights and sunsets. Going to Alaska has been a top wish because it's like a sunset at night," Palomo said.

Robert Palomo, the girl's father, was overjoyed watching their reactions.

"The wish started for them when they started to find their likes and interest in life and as they start to evolve into that they started noticing things in the world and the world started showing things to them that they really enjoyed," Palomo said.

Despite their health challenges, the sisters share excitement for each other's adventures.

"We both like each others trips. We have activities in each others wishes. Like I like being in the snow and she likes being in the sun," Palomo said.

The family will travel to Hawaii in October and the Alaska trip is scheduled for next spring.