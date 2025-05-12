Major roadway to Corpus Christi hospital reopens after reconstruction

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A key roadway providing access to Christus Spohn Hospital in Corpus Christi is now fully open to the public following a major reconstruction project.

Elizabeth Street between South Staples Street and Santa Fe Street has reopened after a $2.4 million improvement project that began in September 2024.

The project included reconstructing the existing two-lane roadway with new asphalt pavement, curbs and gutters, sidewalks, ADA-compliant curb ramps, signage, pavement markings, traffic signal improvements, and concrete bus pads. Related underground infrastructure was also upgraded.

"We are committed to improving streets throughout Corpus Christi, and Elizabeth Street is a great example of these projects' impact," said Jeff Edmonds, Director of Engineering Services.

Safe access to the hospital, including its emergency department, was maintained throughout the construction period.

The adjacent section of Elizabeth Street from Santa Fe Street to Ocean Drive was also recently upgraded through the city's Rapid Pavement Program.

Max Underground Construction of Corpus Christi served as the contractor for the project, which involved several construction phases with various traffic impacts, intersection closures and detours.

