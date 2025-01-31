London High School receives printer donations from local business

LONDON, Texas — The school received $6,000 from area businesses Same's Ford and State Farm to fill the school with sources of printing.

Previously, the school had a limited amount of printers. Students and staff were forced to leave their classroom in some cases to find a place to print.

Now, London High School will be filled with printing options.

"They will be used every single day," London School Board President Russell Manning said. "Not only in the classroom but also in printing out resumes and doing things to get them ready for life after school."

The school unveiled the printers with students and Francisco Aguilar of State Farm in attendance. Manning encouraged people to support the local businesses who contributed to the school.