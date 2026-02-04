Local woman with lengthy criminal record sentenced to 60 years in prison for 2025 drunk driving crash

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi woman was sentenced to 60 years in prison Monday following her plea hearing for a drunk driving incident that left a pedestrian with severe brain trauma and devastating injuries.

Judge Missy Medary announced the sentence for Carrie Campos after calling a brief recess to deliberate. During court proceedings, it was revealed that the victim suffered long-term severe brain trauma from the collision.

The crash occurred on July 22, 2025, at the intersection of Gollihar Road and Carmel Parkway, according to Corpus Christi Police Department Public Information Officer Tony Contreras. The victim, Jonathan Washington, was walking with his bicycle through a parking lot after returning from a store when he was struck by Campos, who was allegedly fleeing from police while driving under the influence.

According to the family, Washington was rushed to the hospital following the collision but remained unidentified for four days because he had no identification at the scene. He was listed as a "John Doe" until his family could be located and contacted.

The injuries Washington sustained were catastrophic. According to a GoFundMe page created for his medical expenses, both of his legs were broken, with his left leg completely shattered. He also suffered multiple broken ribs and severe facial injuries.

Washington has already undergone 16 surgeries, including reconstruction of his left orbital bone and extensive plastic surgery to repair damage to his face and lips. Medical professionals expect he will require additional surgeries and months of rehabilitation.

Judge Missy Medary's comments during the sentencing of Carrie Campos

Washington's mother was present in the courtroom during Wednesday's sentencing hearing. She made a victim impact statement addressing Campos before she was led away from the courtroom by law enforcement.

A Corpus Christi Police Officer checked the license plate on a black Mazda 3, and the registration was found to be expired. The officer then activated his lights, but the driver (Campos) evaded and didn't stop. Campos then traveled down the 1200 block of Caramel Parkway, struck a wooden pole, then struck Washington, who was walking through a parking lot with his bike, and then ran into a building on Gollihar Road.

"Due to my training, I believed Carrie to be intoxicated with alcohol of the odor of an intoxicating beverage. Her thick slurred speech and her red watery eyes with droopy eyelids, as well as her admission to consuming alcohol prior to driving, made it clear that Carrie lost control of the normal use of her mental and physical faculties. Carrie was arrested for driving," stated a CCPD officer in an arrest affidavit.

According to the arrest affidavit, an empty "tall boy" Budweiser was visible in Campos' vehicle.

Campos stated in the arrest affidavit that she had bought four 24-oz cans of Budweiser beer, but she drank only two before getting hungry and driving to her job at McDonald's. She said that when she was on her way there, she saw police lights and tried to stop, but her vehicle somehow accelerated and she hit a wall.

"You know, the offense in this case, and you don't learn, Miss Campos. And unfortunately, because you don't learn, there's an individual who will not ever be the same. You committed some type of homicide back in the 80s. I don't know anything about the facts of that case. But then you were given an opportunity by someone. You got out on parole, you violated your parole. And then you kept landing back into prison. You don't learn, you know, and I look at the family and you know, this case is almost worse than a homicide," stated Judge Missy Medary during the plea deal hearing on Wednesday.

