Local student motivated by KRIS 6 story makes large donation to Driscoll Children's Hospital

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Last week, KRIS 6 News reported Driscoll Children's Hospital was in need of toy donations, just days away from the holidays. Thanks to that story, a large toy donation was made by a local student on Monday.

“I saw that you had announced that Driscoll Children’s Hospital needed some toys for kids in the hospital. So, I reached out several local offices to see if they could help me gather and collect toys for the children,” Michayla San Miguel said, a sophomore at St. John Paul II.

The story resonated with San Miguel. She then set up a large box at her school to begin a toy drive.

She did the same things at Heil Law Firm, Dr. Nick Adame’s Office and Christus Hospice.

In that short amount of time, it resulted in six large U-Haul boxes filled to the top with toys.

“I am really surprised," San Miguel said. "I didn’t think the boxes were going to be full, but I'm just glad that they are full because it just brings me joy that these kids are able to have toys for Christmas.”

Since the story, Volunteer Manager at Driscoll Children's Hospital, Sarah Centeno said donations have poured into the hospital. She added that's great news because the children get gifts all throughout the year and not just on the holidays. Patients get a gift when they're admited, go through a surgery or have a birthday while admitted.

“It’s really heart warming to see such young children giving back to other children. It really gives me a sense of hope for what our future is going to be,” Centeno said.

San miguel said her older sisters were heavily involved in charity work when they were in school, so she followed in their footsteps.

"I just really hope that the kids can remind themselves that no matter where they’re at they can always celebrate a holiday and they’re loved, not just from their families, but from everyone in the community. And, I just hope that they can remind themselves that no matter where they’re at there’s always going to be a positive side from it,” San Miguel said.

Centeno said if she had to guess, over 3,000 toys have been donated in the last week.

"The response has been absolutely overwhelming. The community has been coming in around the clock making large, large toy donations,” Centeno said.

