Driscoll Children's Hospital looking for toy donations

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Driscoll Children's Hospital is recruiting elves to help out Santa Claus.

The hospital is short on donations for its "Sort-N-Stack" event which provides toys for sick children during the holiday. Each year a toy cart is wheeled around from room to room, spreading holiday cheer through toys and games for patients.

When our volunteer knocks on their door and lets them know they're with the toy cart and have a new toy for the child, their face just lights up," Volunteer Services Manager Sarah Centeno said. "Their anxiety is lowered, they tend to cuddle with that plushy or get to play board games."

"It helps to normalize their stay while they're in the hospital," she added.

The most urgent needs are with infants (0-3 years old) and teenagers. Anyone interested in donating should contact Volunteer Services at 361-694-5011.