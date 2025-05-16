Local Sam's Club store won't eliminate checkout lanes and self-checkout

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Sam's Club in Corpus Christi won't eliminate checkout lanes and self-checkout lanes this year.

That is what a Sam's Club spokesperson told KRIS 6 News on Thursday.

As we've reported, in April, Sam's Club announced plans to remove all self-checkout kiosks and traditional checkout lanes nationwide. The retail warehouse chain would rely solely on its app-based “Scan & Go” system, which allows customers to scan and pay for items as they shop.

Sam’s Club plans to eliminate all checkout lanes and self-checkout in favor of Scan & Go

AI technology would verify purchases through image classification as customers exit. Therefore, receipt checkers would be phased out.

Sam's Club is testing the new AI concept at stores in Grapevine, Texas, and Springdale, Arkansas.

In the meantime, there are no plans to change the Sam's Club store in Corpus Christi. So, the store will keep its checkout lanes and self-checkouts through 2025.

The spokesperson said that when the Corpus Christi store moves to a register-free, all-digital model, Sam's Club will have associates with tablets to help customers who aren't comfortable with technology scan their items.

