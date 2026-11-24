CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —

Funeral services are scheduled for a local Navy sailor who died in Louisiana last week.

The Naval Supply Fleet Logistics Center in Jacksonville announced on Instagram that LS1 Ryan Johnson died on base, but his official cause of death has not been determined.

On Friday, the Navy held a memorial service for Johnson in New Orleans.

NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Jacksonville The U.S. Navy held a service for Logistics Specialist First Class Ryan Johnson on Friday, Nov. 20. He will be laid to rest at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery on Dec. 9.

His body will be transported to Corpus Christi International Airport Tuesday night and taken to Seaside Memorial Park. Johnson will be buried at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery on Dec. 9 at 1 p.m.

NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Jacksonville The U.S. Navy held a memorial service for Logistics Specialist First Class Ryan Johnson on Friday, Nov. 20. A local funeral service will be held for Johnson at the Coastal Bend Veterans Cemetery on Dec. 9.

Johnson, who is originally from Wichita Falls, relocated his family to Corpus Christi in 2020 when he was stationed at NAS-Corpus Christi.

According to a friend, Johnson served the U.S. Navy for nearly 19 years and had been approved to retire right before his death.

Johnson leaves behind a wife and four children.

NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Jacksonville

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