Local pickle shop offers special deal for National Pickle Month

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A local pickle shop is celebrating National Pickle Month with a special promotion for pickle enthusiasts.

Scary Larry's Pickles is offering a free pickle dog to customers who wear pickle-themed apparel during July.

"It's a cucumber that's on a stick that's been marinating in our own pickle juice and we do wrap it with sour belts, chamoy, salt and tajin on it," Larry Garcia said.

Garcia, the owner of Scary Larry's Pickles, says the promotion will be available all month for pickle lovers.

The deal applies to anyone wearing pickle gear including shirts, hats, earrings, or any pickle accessories.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.