Local organization to help families prepare for unexpected burial expenses

Death is inevitable, and many times, families don't prepare financially for this untimely event.

This is when the Patrice Adams Foundation steps in. Over the last five years, the non-profit organization has assisted more than 500 families with covering unexpected funeral expenses.

Rochelle Spieler heads the foundation named after her daughter, Patrice, who died in February 2015, at the age of 24. Five years after her death, Rochelle and her husband, Eric, decided to start the foundation in her honor.

"Patrice always liked to help people who were the underdog and didn't have. So, we came up with helping people that didn't have insurance for burial because we couldn't imagine someone trying to put their child or loved one away and you don't know which way to turn or what to do," Spieler said.

They help cover funeral expenses, cremation costs, urns, and memory necklaces.

On Friday, the organization will host an informational session to teach people about low-cost life insurance policies.

"We want to empower the public and give them the opportunity to be proactive, and learn about burial insurance, low-cost (life insurance) policy," Spieler explained, "$25 or $30 (a month) can ease your mind, knowing you're ready for that day."

The Lunch and Learn will be held on Friday, June 13 at Sal's Bronx Pizza at 5922 Yorktown Boulevard #106.

Independent broker Alene Maag with AM Financial Solutions will be there.

Patrice Adams Foundation

If you are unable to attend, you can contact the Patrice Adams Foundation at 417-322-2446 or visit their Facebook page.

You can also visit their website. Go to "Our Services", and click on "Application for Services". Once there, please fill out an application and specify whether you have a loved one at a funeral home or if you require any type of service.

The group usually responds within the hour.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!