Local law firm teams up with Corpus Christi Animal Care Services to cover monthly pet adoption fees

The City of Corpus Christi’s Animal Care Services is partnering with a local attorney to help shelter animals find their forever homes.

Starting Wednesday, April 1, J. Barrera Law will cover the adoption fees for up to 40 dogs and cats each month at the shelter.

The initiative aims to increase adoption rates and support families looking to welcome a pet. Each animal sponsored by the law firm will have a mark on their kennel card so adopters can easily spot them.

Every adoptable pet comes with a spay or neuter surgery, microchip identification, and age-appropriate vaccinations.

People looking to find an ideal companion today can visit Corpus Christi Animal Care Services at 2626 Holly Road. The shelter is open Monday through Saturday from 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

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