Local filmmakers ready for Corpus Christi 7-Day Film Project screening coming up on Aug. 31

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Corpus Christi filmmaking community is gearing up for a compelling day in local cinema as the 2025 CC7D (Corpus Christi 7-Day Film Project) prepares to showcase 25 projects from 25 different teams next weekend.

The annual celebration of local talent will transform Alamo Drafthouse Corpus Christi into a premier-style movie theater experience on Sunday, August 31, starting at 1:00 p.m. Doors open at 12:15 PM for what organizers are calling "one glorious, butt-numbing day of movies."

Since 2007, CC7D has challenged both amateur and professional filmmakers to create complete short films from scratch in just seven days. The teams are tasked with incorporating a required character, specific dialogue, and designated prop into their storytelling. All the writing, rehearsals, set design, shooting, editing, sound design, rendering, and exporting must take place within the 7 days.

Local filmmaker Jan Morris says this was her fifth time working on the project with a group of people, which was mainly composed of local comedians.

"We all have done shows together, so we already had a rapport with each other. Plus, they were both writers and actors, so they could write their own lines, which really streamlined the process," said Jan Morris, CC 7-Day Film Project participant.

Morris says she is looking forward to seeing the audience's reaction during Sunday's showcase event. She is also excited for her team to see themselves on the big screen and just have a good time.

"The film community is very supportive. In addition to leading CC7D, Heidi Hovda has been instrumental in organizing opportunities for local filmmakers. For example, Film Up is an 'open screen' event that occurs every three months at Alamo Drafthouse. Local filmmakers can submit a film to be shown," added Morris.

The Corpus Christi 7 Day Film Project showcase concludes with the CC7D Awards Ceremony at House of Rock at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 22, where winners will be recognized in categories including best filmmaking, storytelling, cinematography, directing, and audience favorites.

The screening represents not just a competition finale, but a celebration of the collaborative spirit that has made CC7D a cornerstone of Corpus Christi's creative scene for nearly two decades.

To purchase tickets for the Corpus Christi 7 Day Film Project showcase, click here: 2025 Corpus Christi 7 Day Film Project Screening

CC7D Showcase Schedule:

FLIGHT 1 (begins at 1:00 pm)

"In the Ditch"

Acuñamatata

Team Leader: Ashton Acuña

"Mummia Yummia"

Team Edward

Team Leader: Sara Maher

"Where Were You?"

Clownfish Productions

Team Leader: Nevaeh Guerrero*

"Blue Jacket"

Guidon Productions

Team Leader: John Maldonado

"Into the Light"

¿Y Qué?

Team Leader: Christine Longoria

"Caffeine Support"

Primitive Visuals

Team Leader: Oscar Diaz

"Paradise"

Certain Reelity Studios

Team Leader: Preston Neill

"Green Abstract"

Alt Intension

Team Leader: Robert Trujillo

"Into the Turn"

Brainstorm

Team Leader: Pablo Schmitt

FLIGHT 2 (begins at 3:00 pm)

"Late Night Corpus Christi"

Coastal Boomers

Team Leader: Barney Morris

"Connections"

Brewing 48 Films

Team Leader: Rowan Campion

"Deja Vu"

A CDN Film Company

Team Leader: Cameron Nucete

"Doppelganger"

Body Yell Productions

Team Leader: Guinevere Stainfield

"Finch"

Cam Jam

Team Leader: Cameron Zertuche*

"Baby, Baby"

Basic Cable Productions

Team Leader: Andrea Puyol

"Something Darker Than Dark"

Ratwood Productions

Team Leader: Roel Rodriguez, Jr.

FLIGHT 3 (begins at 5:00 pm)

"Nuestra Torta"

Bridge Burners

Team Leader: Aaron Salinas

"Verge"

NHOMBRE

Team Leader: Tim Acosta

"The Impulse"

Not Those Smiths

Team Leader: Dani Smith

"Momfluencer"

Family Matters

Team Leader: Carlos Villareal

"Impossible Possible Mission 2: Finding Love"

Something Awesome Productions

Team Leader: Dominic Valadez

"On One"

Bell Lap Productions

Team Leader: Emanuel Ibañez

"The Friendship Fee"

Team Edge

Team Leader: Kippy Edge

"Paper Coffins"

WE3 Productions

Team Leader: Julie Bryan

"Route 76"

Mohler Media

Team Leader: Erin Mohler

*Young Filmmaker