Local family honors granddaughter's memory through annual Christmas toy drive

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A Corpus Christi family is transforming their heartbreak into hope this Christmas season, continuing a tradition that has helped countless families facing unimaginable challenges.

Debora Eulenfeld and her husband, Rodney, have spent the last few years honoring the memory of their granddaughter, Morgan, who passed away from brain cancer just before her fourth birthday. What began as a way to cope with grief has evolved into "Morgan's Wishes" — a mission that includes both fundraising benefits and annual Christmas toy drives.

"I do benefits for children with cancer in memory of Morgan," Debra explained. "Everything I do, I do in memory of Morgan. I call it Morgan's wishes."

Morgan was diagnosed with brain cancer right after her third birthday and battled the disease at MD Anderson Cancer Center before passing away at 3½ years old. During that difficult time, Morgan's father — Eulenfeld's son Curtis — received crucial support from the Ronald McDonald House in Houston.

Now, the Eulenfeld family pays that kindness forward through multiple charitable efforts. Debra has organized six benefit events for children with cancer and is in her third year collecting Christmas donations for the Ronald McDonald House in Corpus Christi.

"We collect toys, clothes, whatever, and take them to the Ronald McDonald house here in Corpus to help the families that can't afford them," Debra said. "The Ronald McDonald house is full this year. There's a lot of sick kids there from babies on up."

This year's drive faces some challenges, particularly with donations for teenagers. "This year we're short on stuff for teenagers," Debra noted. "We need pajama sets, socks, underwear, makeup kits — anything for a teenager."

The community response has been remarkable over the years. Last year, Eulenfeld delivered two truckloads of toys to families on Christmas Eve. While this year's collection is smaller, she remains committed to the cause.

"Families come here with sick children, and they have nothing else," she said. "They need help at Christmas time, especially."

The annual Christmas Eve delivery to the Ronald McDonald House has become a yearly tradition for the Eulenfelds, keeping Morgan's memory alive and ensuring that other families facing similar struggles receive the support they desperately need.

The Eulenfeld family also recently started a GoFundMe page for 10-year-old Julian Galloway, who died just days before Christmas after a courageous years-long battle with brain cancer. So far, the GoFundMe has raised over $57,000, which the Galloway family used to buy medications not covered by insurance. Anyone who would like to donate can do so here: Fundraiser for Lee Galloway by Debra Eulenfeld : Julian Galloway our JuJu

Anyone interested in donating items for teenagers, such as pajama sets, socks, underwear, makeup kits, or other items to help families staying at the Ronald McDonald House or receiving treatment at Driscoll Children's Hospital, can contact Debra and Rodney Eulenfeld at 361-537-0247 or at debraeulenfeld@yahoo.com

