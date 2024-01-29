Local businesses expand to Hamlin Shopping Center

CC Donuts and Seven Sea Food Truck

Added new locations to their roster

Hamlin Shopping Center

Have you ever thought about getting fresh seafood and donuts in the same location? Exactly! Guess what, you can actually do at the Hamlin Shopping Center. Several local businesses have recently expanded to the shopping center.

CC Donuts is one of the newest establishments taking over the lot with with unique treats to get your day started.

Karina Gutierrez, the S. Staples shop's employee said the owner's initial mission was to deliver something unique and different when they first opened the Everhart Rd. location. The one located in the Hamlin Shopping Center is so new that it hasn't even been open a year yet.

However, Gutierrez said adding this location has provided easy accessibility to those who want to give a little TLC to their sweet tooth.

"Our Hamlin shopping center location gets really busy," Gutierrez said. "We have our hospital literally down the street. We have different schools in the area. It's customers in every corner and CC Donuts tries to give their best quality."

And best quality is what Charlie Alegria and his family has offered Corpus Christi for more than 60 years. In 1960, his family took over the ‘Seven Seas Fish Market’ which is now known as Morgan St. Seafood.

"When it comes to the history of seafood, I’ve been around it a long time," Alegria said.

He branched out on his own and created his own food truck. Alegria was located near 44th street for a while, but just three months ago, he moved to the Hamlin Shopping Center to offer a more convenient fresh seafood experience.

“I told my son, ya know, this is a good location because it has really good access to the freeway. The entire city basically criss-crosses right here,” Alegria said.

Currently, he has three food trucks with one more on the way.

The first is called the Lone Star Fish and Oyster truck. It's a trailer where you can get fresh seafood and produce.

Alegria got the inspiration from seeing a food trailer in Europe. He said he believes he's the only fresh seafood trailer business owner here in Texas.

The idea is have customers buy fresh produce or fish to take home on their own.

They can also swing by next door to the second truck and have the cooks make it for you. That one is called Seven Seas in honor of his parent's business.

The third truck, Choppa Bait Stand, is for the crawfish lovers. And the fourth one is in the works to potentially be parked on North Shoreline Boulevard.

"The reward is that we meet so many new customers and it’s been a blessing. I just want to bring quality seafood to the area while giving people good customer service," Alegria said.

Although Hamlin Shopping Center is the newest addition to their business roster, both companies said they’re not stopping here. They're hoping to continue expanding across Corpus Christi to continue serving good eats to the community.

Check out Seven Seas/Morgan St. Seafood and CC Donuts on Facebook.

