Local artist and CCRTA collaborate on a patriotic-themed bus just in time for the 4th of July

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority has unveiled a new custom American flag bus, inspired by the nation's 250th anniversary.

The bus was custom-airbrushed by local artist Cesar Witrado. The RTA says the patriotic imagery showcases the spirit and character of the Corpus Christi community.

Derrick Majchszak, CCRTA chief executive officer, said:

"It's just, uh, incredible feeling for all of us being able to put this out here. And being nation's 250th and also CCRTA's 40th anniversary, there's no more fitting time than this to be able to debut it."

Witrado said:

"To be a part of something as special as this, I mean, what more could you ask for? And then for something like this to be out on the streets of this city for the next 10 or 15 years, uh, that will just be awesome to see."

The new American flag bus will be on display at Saturday's Big Bang celebration along the bayfront. It will also offer free rides to Fourth of July festivities along the bayfront.

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