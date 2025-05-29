CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — This weekend, Coastal Bend residents have the opportunity to learn how to care for puppies and kittens through a free bottle-feeding class hosted by Corpus Christi Animal Care Services.

The class is scheduled for Saturday, May 31, from 10:30 a.m. to noon. It will cover essential topics, including how to assess kittens based on their age and the proper techniques for caring for and feeding them.

Learn to Care: Free bottle-feeding class for puppies and kittens this weekend

“This time of year, many puppies and kittens are born, and we want to help the community prepare to assist local organizations,” said Cynthia Ramirez, Assistant Director of Operations at Corpus Christi Animal Care Services.

“Caring for these animals requires time, attention, and the know-how to feed them, which can be challenging. Our class is designed to teach the public how to do this effectively,” she added.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to learn how to foster animals in need. The class will take place at 2626 Holly Road in Corpus Christi, and registration is required ahead of the event.

