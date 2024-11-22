Law firm Herrman & Herrman will provide turkeys to needy families for Thanksgiving

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Local law firm Herrman and Herrman has announced it will donate turkeys to the Coastal Bend Food Bank.

On Tuesday, attorney Thomas J. Henry announced he was replacing his annual turkey giveaway with a donation to food banks across the state of Texas. His new initiative The Feast of Texas will ensure over 3.5 million meals to people across Texas.

After Coastal Bend Food Bank Executive Director Bea Hanson told KRIS 6 News they did not have enough money for turkeys, the Herrman and Herrman law firm decided to step up and fill the gap.

In a press release sent to KRIS 6 Friday morning, the law firm states it wants to ensure every needy family will have a turkey this holiday season.

“We believe that everyone deserves to enjoy a warm meal and create lasting memories with their loved ones during the holidays,” said Gregory Herrman, Managing Partner of Herrman & Herrman P.L.L.C. “This donation is just one way for us to give back to the community that has supported us throughout the years. We are honored to partner with the Coastal Bend Food Bank to ensure that every family in our community has the opportunity to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal.”

Herrman and Herrman has sponsored numerous other community events across the Coastal Bend, including distributing face covers to those in need during the COVID-19 crisis in 2020.

The firm also collected items to give to Texans affected by the Eastland County wildfires in March 2022.

KRIS 6 has contacted Herrman and Herrman's public relations team and the Coastal Bend Food Bank to ask for details on Friday's announcement. We have yet to hear from either party.

This is a developing story. Stay with KRISTV.com for new developments in this story.

