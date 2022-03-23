Herrman & Herrman law firm collecting donations for Texans in Eastland County

A local woman is collecting items at Herrman & Herrman law firm, to give to Texans suffering through the Eastland Complex and surrounding area wildfires. The Eastland Complex fire started on March 16 and spread rapidly, scorching more than 54 thousand acres.

Dana Constante is a case manager at Herrman & Herrman, and has family and friends in Eastland County. She told us her loved ones there have lost homes and even farm animals.

“It’s a lot of people and families that have been displaced that are needing a place to go, place to stay and supplies," said Constante.

Constante said the community in Eastland County is showing support for their own, offering up their homes for those who lost everything in the fire's path. Churches and shelters are also offering a place to stay for those affected and first responders.

“There’s a FEMA dome in town at the elementary school that's housing some people and helping out," said Constante

Attorney Greg Herrman said when Constante shared she had loved ones in the area who needed help, they stepped in right away.

“These people are fleeing from wildfires and they are losing everything. And they are pretty desperate, and so we are just doing everything we can to help," said Herrman.

Herrman & Herrman law firm is accepting items like clothing, hygiene products, and pet food.

“They are mainly requesting just hay, some supplies for fencing to help put some of those back together," said Constante.

Constante thanked Herrman & Herrman and the community for their support.

The group plans to leave Friday afternoon to Eastland County, and then in two weeks do another trip.

Donations Needed:

- Water

- Cereal

- Canned food

- Fruits & veggies

- Bread

- Pasta

- Juice

- Kitchen essentials such as plastic silverware, paper plates, and bowls

- Toiletries such as toilet paper, napkins, tampons, pads, and wipes

- Hygiene essentials such as shampoo, body wash, shavers, toothbrushes, and toothpaste

- Clothing for all ages: shirts, pants, jackets, undergarments, and socks (accepting new or gently used)

- Blankets & towels (accepting new or gently used)

- Dog & Cat food

- Money (visit their website here)

- First aid items such as bandages, eye drops, chapstick, antibacterial cream, burn cream and face masks

Drop off location:

Herrman & Herrman, PLLC

1201 Third Street, Corpus Christi, TX, 78404

Hours: 8:30 AM - 5:00 PM

