Last week's winter storm impacting gas prices

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Gas prices in Corpus Christi have jumped 27 cents per gallon since last week following a winter storm that disrupted fuel supplies across much of the country.

The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in the Coastal Bend increased significantly after the weekend storm caused supply chain disruptions.

Freezing temperatures and snow from the storm disrupted crude oil production and refinery operations, leading to reduced fuel availability. The supply issues were compounded by increased demand as drivers filled their tanks before the severe winter weather arrived.

The price spike reflects broader impacts from the storm system that affected large portions of the United States, creating ripple effects in energy markets and fuel distribution networks.

