Large turnout for Memorial Day Ceremony aboard the U.S.S. Lexington Museum

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Memorial Day ceremony drew a large crowd to the USS Lexington Museum Monday afternoon, marked by taps, tributes and pride for service members.

One of the most touching moments was a ceremonial laying of a wreath in Corpus Christi Bay in memory of all fallen service members.

Since opening in the 1990s, the museum has been a symbol of the bond between the South Texas community and the military.

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