Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodCorpus Christi

Actions

Large turnout for Memorial Day Ceremony aboard the U.S.S. Lexington Museum

USS LEXINGTON MEMORIAL DAY.png
KRIS
USS LEXINGTON MEMORIAL DAY.png
Posted

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Memorial Day ceremony drew a large crowd to the USS Lexington Museum Monday afternoon, marked by taps, tributes and pride for service members.

One of the most touching moments was a ceremonial laying of a wreath in Corpus Christi Bay in memory of all fallen service members.

Since opening in the 1990s, the museum has been a symbol of the bond between the South Texas community and the military.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!

Corpus Christi's Water Crisis