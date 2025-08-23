Large brush fire on Padre Island National Seashore, officials agree to let it burn

PADRE ISLAND, Texas — Officials with the Corpus Christi Fire Department tell Kris 6 News there is a large brush fire on Padre Island National Seashore.

It is unclear how the fire started, but was decided to let the fire burn, as it is far from any structure and difficult to access.

The smoke from that fire is now banking down into the London and Southside of Corpus Christi, between Weber and Greenwood.

Officials say the fire could burn for 24 to 36 hours.

Park rangers are aware and agreed with the decision to let it burn.

There is now a general smell and sight of smoke on the Southside.

