Land for new Fire Station No. 10 to be transferred to City of Corpus Christi

Approximately two acres of land will be used for the built of the new Fire Station No. 10, near the intersection of Horne Road and Greenword Drive.

The Corpus Christi Industrial Development Corporation will transfer the Salinas Park land back to the City of Corpus Christi following a meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 22.

Salinas Park is more than 90 acres of land and houses a baseball park and the existing Fire Station #10, near the intersection of Horne Road and Greenwood Drive.

Approximately two acres near the intersections will be used to construct a new fire station.

Because of response times and the needs of the department, the proposed fire station will be moved next to the National Guard Armory. The existing fire station is outdated and needs to be reconstructed.

Rachel Esses, the Senior Public Information Officer of Engineering Services, said there is no construction timeline as the project contract still needs to go out for bids.

Funding for the project was authorized by voters in bond 2020 and bond 2024.

The new fire station boundary will go into one of the baseball fields.

During the meeting, City Manager Peter Zanoni said the baseball community should know that, while there are no solid plans, they will restore the field somewhere on the property.

