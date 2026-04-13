Land Commissioner Buckingham encourages volunteers to sign up for 2026 Adopt-A-Beach Spring Coastwide Cleanup

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham, M.D., encourages Texans to sign up to participate in the Texas General Land Office's (GLO) 2026 Adopt-A-Beach Spring Coastwide Cleanup on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at 21 locations on beautiful Texas beaches from Sea Rim State Park to Boca Chica.
"The Texas Coast was my home for over a decade, and as Land Commissioner, I am dedicated to ensuring our beautiful beaches are preserved for future generations," said Commissioner Buckingham. "For the last 40 years, Adopt-A-Beach Cleanups have been vital to our goal of keeping Texas beaches clean. From that very first beach cleanup in 1986 to now, I want to thank the volunteers who have made this an incredible event year after year. I encourage anyone interested in volunteering to sign up to participate in a day full of fun and giving back to our coast and its communities."
The Adopt-A-Beach program is one of Texas's longest-running environmental conservation initiatives, mobilizing thousands of volunteers annually to remove marine debris that threatens coastal wildlife and ecosystems.
This year's Spring Coastwide Cleanup comes as the GLO continues its significant investments in coastal protection and restoration. In April 2026, the GLO awarded approximately $84.6 million to 14 coastal counties through major coastal protection programs, including more than $3 million to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department for restoration projects along the Gulf Coast.
The cleanup locations span the entire Texas coast, providing opportunities for volunteers across multiple regions to participate in this conservation effort.
Volunteers interested in participating in the April 18 cleanup can find registration information and specific location details by visiting the Texas General Land Office's official website here: https://www.glo.texas.gov/coastal/adopt-beach/cleanups?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery
The GLO also recently launched specialty Adopt-A-Beach license plates, with proceeds directly supporting the program's ongoing conservation efforts year-round.
Adopt-A-Beach Spring Cleanup Check-in Locations:
Sea Rim State Park - Jefferson County
Bolivar Peninsula - Galveston County
Galveston Island - Galveston County
Surfside Beach - Brazoria County
Quintana Beach - Brazoria County
Sargent Beach - Matagorda County
Matagorda Beach - Matagorda County
Palacios - Matagorda County
Magnolia Beach/Indianola - Calhoun County
King Fisher Beach/Port O'Connor - Calhoun County
Aransas Pass/Redfish Bay - Nueces County
Portland - San Patricio County
Port Aransas - Nueces County
Mustang Island State Park/Corpus Christi - Nueces County
Packery Flats - Nueces County
North Padre Island/Corpus Christi - Nueces County
Padre Island National Seashore - Kleberg County
North Beach - Nueces County
Cole Park (Kid's Place) - Nueces County
Baffin Bay/Loyola Beach/Riviera - Kleberg County
South Padre Island County Beach - Cameron County
South Padre Island City Beach - Cameron County
Boca Chica - Cameron County
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