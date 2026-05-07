La Retama Central Library in Corpus Christi closing for nearly 2 weeks for new flooring installation

The La Retama Central Library in Corpus Christi will close for nearly 2 weeks while crews install new flooring.

The library, located at 805 Comanche Street, will be closed from Tuesday, May 19, through Monday, June 1. The closure is necessary due to potentially harmful fumes emitted by the concrete sealant used during the flooring installation in the main area on the first floor.

The library will reopen at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 2.

During the closure, patrons can visit the nearest branch locations:



Ben F. McDonald Library, 4044 Greenwood Drive

Anita & W.T. Neyland Library, 1230 Carmel Parkway

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