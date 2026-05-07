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La Retama Central Library in Corpus Christi closing for nearly 2 weeks for new flooring installation

The library will be closed May 19 through June 1 due to potentially harmful fumes from concrete sealant used during the project
La Retama Library
KRIS 6 News
La Retama Library
Posted

The La Retama Central Library in Corpus Christi will close for nearly 2 weeks while crews install new flooring.
The library, located at 805 Comanche Street, will be closed from Tuesday, May 19, through Monday, June 1. The closure is necessary due to potentially harmful fumes emitted by the concrete sealant used during the flooring installation in the main area on the first floor.
The library will reopen at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 2.
During the closure, patrons can visit the nearest branch locations:

  • Ben F. McDonald Library, 4044 Greenwood Drive
  • Anita & W.T. Neyland Library, 1230 Carmel Parkway

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. 
Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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