La Posada Lighted Boat Parade organizers looking for participants

The La Posada Lighted Boat Parade organizers are looking for boat participants for this year's event.

La Posada Lighted Boat Parade collects toys for the US Marines Reserves Toys for Tots program.

The parade will be on Dec. 6 and 7th.

Registration is free.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

This year marks the 26th year of the La Posada Lighted Boat Parade, and organizers are looking for participants. The annual La Posada Boat Parade will be held on Friday, December 6, and Saturday, December 7.

Every year, especially this one, organizers are looking for more boats to participate and register.

Bob Corbett is one of the organizers of the La Posada Lighted Boat Parade. He’s been a part of the island tradition for nearly a decade.

Corbett said La Posada is not only about having fun and sharing the Christmas spirit — it’s about their partnership with the Marine Reserves Toys for Tots program.

“We all have a Marine on board, and we go up to docks and collect toys from dock parties or individual owners of homes. Last year, we collected over eight thousand toys,” Corbett said.

Collecting the toys for children is Corbett’s favorite part of the event. When he joined the parade, Corbett said, he was on the collector boat. Not only does the boat collect toys from the docks along the parade route, but it also escorts the parade.

On Friday, boats will be on the North Canals—the staging area from just north of JFK Bridge, east along the bait shop by 6:30 p.m. The parade starts at 7 p.m.

On Saturday, the boats will be on the South Canals. The staging area is from Caravel boat ramp North by 5:30 p.m. Parade starts at 6 p.m.

Corbett and other organizers are hopeful that other individuals will register to be a part of the tradition.

He said registration is easy, free, and ends on December 1st.

To register, visit the website at laposadafoundation.org.

