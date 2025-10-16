KRIS 6 Investigative Reporter Lea Zora named 2026 Chauncey Bailey Fellow

KRIS 6 News investigative reporter Lea Zora has been selected for the prestigious 2026 Chauncey Bailey Investigative Reporting Fellowship from Investigative Reporters and Editors (IRE).

The yearlong fellowship will support Zora as she investigates whether there is a correlation between industrial pollution and birth defects in South Texas communities near oil refineries and chemical plants.

According to IRE's announcement, "In South Texas, particularly in and around Corpus Christi, babies are being born with severe birth defects at alarmingly high rates — some so grave they do not survive infancy." While state and federal reviews have documented elevated birth-defect rates in the Corpus Christi area, her application noted these studies "fall short of identifying an official clear cause."

The fellowship, named after Oakland Post editor Chauncey Bailey who was murdered in 2007 while investigating corruption, provides extensive training valued at over $7,000. This includes attendance at IRE's Data Journalism Bootcamp and two national conferences, 12 hours of data services support, and monthly mentorship from experienced investigative journalists.

Zora, an Emmy Award-winning journalist and documentary filmmaker, joined KRIS 6 earlier this year. Her previous work includes reporting for Vice News Tonight, where she earned a National Emmy. She has received numerous awards including a Planned Parenthood Media Excellence Award for "Jailed for Miscarriage," examining extreme fertility laws in El Salvador.

She is a graduate of Spelman College and holds a master’s degree in journalism with a concentration in documentary film from Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism.

Zora shares this year's fellowship with Daniel Thomas Mollenkamp of EdSurge, who will investigate school choice accountability nationwide.