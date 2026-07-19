Know the rules of the road as are school districts kick off a new year

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Several Coastal Bend school districts are starting their new school year, and law enforcement agencies are stepping up patrols to keep students safe.

Tuloso Midway ISD began its school year this past Wednesday. London ISD and Driscoll ISD students return to school Monday for the start of their school year.

With students heading back to class, the Department of Public Safety and other law enforcement agencies will be watching for speeders and distracted drivers near school zones. DPS says cell phone use is not the only distraction officers will be looking for.

Sgt. Harold Mallory of DPS said:

"Driving your kids to school in the morning and having a conversation with them kind of takes your focus off the roadway, that could be a distraction too. So people drinking their morning coffee or having breakfast in the car, again also examples of distractions. And so, we just gotta, you know, when we're behind the wheel we've got to keep our focus on the task of driving. Especially when we're in and around our school zones."

One of the biggest concerns DPS and other law enforcement agencies see is drivers who do not stop for school buses. State law requires all drivers to stop when a school bus is loading or unloading children.

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