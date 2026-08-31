Kleberg County Sheriff Kirkpatrick involved in crash that sent bicyclist to hospital

KINGSVILLE, Texas – Kleberg County Sheriff Richard Kirkpatrick was involved in a vehicle collision that sent a bicyclist to the hospital Monday afternoon.

Kingsville Police Department Chief John Blair confirmed Kirkpatrick was traveling on King Avenue, near the county sheriff’s office, at around 3:16 p.m. when he collided with a male bicyclist.

The bicyclist was taken to CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital — Kleberg for treatment of injuries of unknown severity.

It is unknown if Kirkpatrick sustained any injuries.

Police are investigating the incident to determine who was at fault.