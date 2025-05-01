CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 87th Buc Days Festival officially kicks off Thursday, May 1. Each and every year the known and loved festival continues to grow and this year is no different.

Kicking off the 87th Buc Days Festival: What's new, bigger and better this year

“ If you haven't been to Buc Days in years, it’s not the Buc Days you remember. Just like any event, you always have to have something new, different, better each year,” Buccaneer Commission volunteer Mark Avelar said.

This year, they’re introducing a new STEAM convention, meant to help students and teachers learn more on how they can improve science, technology, engineering, and mathematics in their schools. And with that comes an even bigger robotics competition.

The 4,000 kids competing can be as young as elementary and old as high school, all competing for cash prizes to go towards their STEM programs. That’s something neighbors said they’re proud to watch happen in their backyards.

“It’s very good that we are funding our future. We have to do everything we can to give them all the resources they have in order to succeed in this world,” Jonathan Robles said.

Buc Days is also having their first ever Barbecue Showcase on Saturday, May 10.

“You come in, pay a single admission and you get to try a bunch of very different popular vendors and restaurants in town and eat til your hearts contempt,” Avelar said.

Each year, the rodeo (which starts Tuesday) brings bull riding competitions and country music along with it. But there’s always different acts for the whole family to enjoy.

“We have Steve Trevino, a comedian coming. We have family and faith night with MercyMe playing next week,” Avelar said.

But since it’s Buc Days, a tale as old as time, they of course have to stick to some tradition, and that starts Thursday with dollar carnival night.

“We’re offering dollar rides and dollar gate admission Thursday. Great opportunity to bring the family for a great value,” Avelar said.

The carnival is something that neighbor Sebastian Cauvillo is most excited for. He’s been going for the past three years with his friends and hopes to invite more this year.

“I do plan on going to the carnival with my friends. My favorite part is seeing my friend’s reactions on the rides while we’re in the air watching them scream,” Cauvillo said.

Buc Days will also have a petting zoo and live entertainment inside the Exhibition Hall at the American Bank Center. And with Mothers Day coming up, neighbors are welcome to check out all the shops at Treasure Island, as well.

All proceeds from the Buc Days festival will go towards education scholarships for area students. Last year, the Buccaneer Commission awarded more than $300,000 in scholarships and are excited to see that number grow with the help of the community.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!