Kaffie Middle School student wins regional science fair, advances to state

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Coastal Bend seventh-grader is celebrating a major academic achievement after winning her division at this year's regional science fair.

Annabelle Cronkhite, a student at Kaffie Middle School, took first place in the middle school division with her project titled "Does Exercise Type Affect Oxygen Levels?"

This marks the second consecutive year Cronkhite has advanced to the state competition. She's not the only scientist in her family – her older brother, who attends Veterans Memorial High School, is also heading to state for the third year in a row.

Both siblings will compete at the State Science Fair at Texas A&M University in College Station on March 27 and 28.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

Coastal Bend Regional Science Fair winner live in studio with KRIS 6

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!