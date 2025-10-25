Junior League of Corpus Christi hosts free STEM event for local students

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Junior League of Corpus Christi hosted its annual ROCKETS event on Saturday, Oct. 25, at the Corpus Christi Gym, drawing dozens of people to participate in hands-on science experiments and STEM-based activities.

ROCKETS stands for "Raising Our Children's Knowledge by Education Through Science." The free event gave students the opportunity to explore science through interactive experiments designed to spark interest in STEM careers.

Kris 6 News

Kris 6 News caught up with the current president of the Junior League of Corpus Christi, Lindsey Shinn, who says the goal is to inspire students of all ages.

"These are careers that they can do [in the future], and they kind of have this preconceived notion that its hard, its boring, stuff like that. So experiments like we're doing today really get them excited and hopefully one day they want to be like that when we grow up," Shinn said.

The Junior League of Corpus Christi hopes to invite more community partners to join the event next year.

