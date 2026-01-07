Judge denies mistrial in former Uvalde CISD officer trial

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A judge denied a motion for mistrial in the case against former Uvalde school officer Adrian Gonzales following a contentious hearing about withheld testimony.

Judge Sid Harle ruled against the defense's mistrial motion, which was filed after former Robb Elementary teacher Stephanie Hale testified about events leading up to the May 24, 2022 mass shooting at the school.

The defense argued that Hale's testimony had not been shared by the prosecution and differed from what she told Texas Rangers when questioned four days after the shooting. The failure to share evidence during the discovery process could constitute a Brady violation, a serious legal infraction.

While Judge Harle found that the prosecution's failure to provide the defense with Hale's testimony was not intentional, he determined it was negligent.

The hearing represents a significant development in the ongoing legal proceedings against Gonzales, who served as a school officer during the tragic shooting that claimed multiple lives.

