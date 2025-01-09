Judge Bobby Galvan speaks on the passing of his father, Bobby Galvan Sr.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Bobby Galvan Sr. was known by many people as a great person, a hard worker, and for his passion for music.

"My father has a great love of music and sharing music," said his son, Judge Bobby Galvan Jr.

Throughout his life, Bobby has always been involved in music.

He was a Saxophonist, member of the Galvan Orchestra with his three brothers and father, and created his own songs such as "The Moon Tune" and more.

His father opened the family-owned Galvan ballroom in 1949 and he would open a music store below in the 60’s.

While the ballroom hosted many famous musicians of all races and gave them a spotlight to shine, the music store below is what played a major role in Bobby Galvan's biggest contributions to the community.

"One of the things I'm most proud of is that he would make musical instrument rentals very affordable so that alot of kids could discover music," he said.

To continue to help aspiring musicians, he’d fix instruments for them which led to more and more young people being drawn to the art.

"He (my father) really loved music and he wanted kids to get involved in music," he said. Because of him, a lot of kids became involved in music and became lifelong musicians. He inspired a lot of people, he gave credit to a lot of people who couldn't afford band instruments elsewhere and made it happen. "He'd rent horns for $10 a month and it made it possible for a lot of kids to discover music."

This has led many musicians now and then to continue their dreams and aspirations within the art of music.

"If you look in those days, the high school bands were very large, and a lot of it had to do with my dad because he made it possible - he'd rent horns for $10 a month and it made it possible for a lot of kids to discover music. He encouraged a lot of bands and a lot of very famous musicians came through here. Freddy Fender was a big customer, a lot of the Tejano music industry was a big customer. So, we are very proud of that."

Bobby Gavlan Sr. passed away last night at the age of 95, but his impact will remain forever.

In honor of him, Govenor Abbot and the first lady will present the Galvan family with a flag they will raise at the state capitol in honor of his contributions to the state."

