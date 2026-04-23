Job offer to Animal Care Services director candidate withdrawn

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi has withdrawn its job offer to Dr. Antonio Caldwell for the position of director of Animal Care Services.

City officials said the decision comes after finding inconsistencies in Caldwell's qualifications during the pre-employment verification process.

The city had just announced Caldwell's hiring on Monday. He was scheduled to start the position on May 18.

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