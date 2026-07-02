Jim Hogg county under quarantine following discovery of screwworm case

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Jim Hogg County officials have placed a quarantine in effect in the fight against the new world screwworm.

The quarantine requires ranchers to have their livestock inspected and treated before moving animals out of the quarantine zone. The zone also includes a small portion of northern Starr County.

A screwworm infection was confirmed in the city of Guerra last Friday. No date has been given on when the quarantine will be lifted.

Ranchers in the quarantine zone who attempt to avoid inspection face fines of up to $5,000.

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