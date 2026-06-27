Jim Hogg County reports its first confirmed case of New World screwworm

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Jim Hogg County has confirmed its first case of New World screwworm, according to a statement from County Judge Juan Carlos Guerra.

The screwworm was identified in the Guerra area, southwest of Hebbronville.

Judge Guerra said the news is not a reason to panic, but rather a reminder for everyone to remain vigilant.

Livestock owners are urged to inspect their cattle for any signs of screwworm and to follow all quarantine protocols.

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