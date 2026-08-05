JCPenney opens early for back-to-school shopping spree for at-risk youth

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — About 150 children from the Flour Bluff and West Oso school districts had JCPenney all to themselves Wednesday morning for a free two-hour back-to-school shopping spree.

The annual event is organized by Corpus Christi Fish for Life, a faith-based nonprofit that sponsors at-risk youth from low-income families for the shopping spree each year.

Piper Precious, president of Corpus Christi Fish for Life, said the experience makes a meaningful difference for the children who participate.

"It's absolute joy because there has been several students who have told me in the past that they normally get hand-me downs so for them to be able to pick out their own clothes, new clothes, go to school with a little bit of flair, a little bit of style, gives them the confidence that they need to have a successful year," Precious said.

Corpus Christi Fish for Life has sponsored the free back-to-school shopping spree since 2009. The event is made possible through the organization's partnership with JCPenney, private donations, and community sponsors.

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