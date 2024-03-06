It's time to "Fill the Boot" again

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The annual "Fill the Boot" campaign is just around the corner, and you'll soon see firefighters at intersections all over town asking for donations for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Donation collection days this year will be March 8, 15, and 22nd.

You can find folks with The Corpus Christi Fire Department (CCFD) and Corpus Christi Professional Firefighter Associations at the following locations:

Padre Island/ Flour Bluff

Calallen/Annaville

Six Points/Downtown

Horne/Ayers

Rodd Field/ Holly

Doddridge/ Staples

Horne/ Ayers

Navigation and Leopard

Yorktown/Staples

Leopard/Violet

Staples Street/Saratoga Boulevard/Holly Road/Greenwood Drive

Several locations along SPID

Firefighters will be gathering donations throughout the day.

CCFD wants to remind drivers to stay safe by being alert and focusing on the road throughout the campaign.

In 2023, CCFD raised $102,632 for the annual campaign. CCFD hopes to raise over $100,000 for this year’s campaign.

Donations can also be made online at https://filltheboot.donordrive.com/ [filltheboot.donordrive.com].

To learn more about the history of the MDA Fill the Boot campaign, visit www.firefighters.mda.org [firefighters.mda.org].

