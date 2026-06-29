It's a jungle out there, city parks and recreation mowing crews tackle overgrown parks across the city

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Heavy rain has left much of the city covered with overgrown vegetation, and the city's Parks and Recreation Department is now working to catch up across its 195 parks — totaling about 2,500 acres.

Some parks are on a 7-day mowing schedule, while others are on a 14-day schedule. Recent rain events disrupted both.

Robert Dodd, director of Parks and Recreation, said the department is getting back on track.

"We're getting there. I think we're back on our schedule now and you know, to be honest, I hope we're doing this interview in a couple of weeks about being backlogged on mowing as well because we've gotten so much rain."

Dodd said the goal is to have all city parks ready for the Fourth of July weekend. To meet that deadline, extra crews are working extended hours.

Residents who spot a park in need of mowing can call the city's service hotline at 311.

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