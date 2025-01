Statistics concerning fireworks in the city are in from CCPD.

Senior Officer Jennifer Collier said the following was called in on Tuesday night leading into Wednesday morning.

368 calls for reported fireworks



77 calls for Shots



53 Loud Music calls



CCPD responded to 98 calls for fireworks



At this time, we have not heard from CCPD how many were ticketed for these calls.

