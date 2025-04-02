Issues at Broadway Tower continue, this time there's no electricity

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An anonymous caller told KRIS 6 News that tenants at Broadway Tower are without electricity. This adds to the many issues neighbor’s area dealing with.

Back in January, senior neighborhood news reporter Suzanne Stevens reportedthat the building had no water and wastewater services. An in-depth investigation discovered the property management company, TYKO, had not made any utility payment since May 2024.

Other claims had been made against the management company including a civil lawsuit filed by Tara Energy LLC, alleging TYKO Management had failed to pay its electricity bill at the property.

Neighborhood News Reporter Victoria Balderrama tried calling TYKO about these claims, but they didn't answer.

Past tenants who didn’t want to be on camera tell KRIS 6 there's been several neighbors who have left Broadway Tower. There are four tenants still renting space in the building.

We'll be sure to keep you updated once KRIS 6 News hears back from TYKO.