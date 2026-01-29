CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A beloved Corpus Christi restaurant chain may be making a comeback, but details remain murky as the potential new owner has not responded to multiple contact attempts.

Boat 'N Net, which served the Coastal Bend for over 60 years before closing in August 2023, has been the subject of online speculation after social media posts suggested the brand could return under new ownership.

Is the beloved Corpus Christi restaurant Boat 'N Net returning?

On August 23, 2023, customers waited in long lines at the Kostoryz and McCardle location for the restaurant's final day of service. The line wrapped down the street as many came to reminisce about cherished memories.

"My mom had six kids and it was hard for her. So she would get a box," one customer said.

Another longtime patron shared their connection to the restaurant.

"I had to make an opportunity to make time to come out and eat what my parents used to feed me when I was a kid every Sunday," they said.

Since the closure, some have wondered if a new restaurant called "Little Boat Net" coming to Yorktown on the Southside represents the return of the original concept. However, management at the Alice location confirmed it is not connected to the original Boat 'N Net.

More recently, rumors have circulated from a Facebook page claiming that Boat 'N Net is "coming soon." A man named Evan Trevino, who appears to be behind the page, claims ownership of the trademark and outlined his vision for the restaurant's return.

"Boat 'N Net will be back to old school. No dine-in but outdoor seating will be available. This is family oriented—pick it up to go, eat in your car, take it home, or maybe take it to a local park or stop by the bay. Enjoy the food with your kids or loved ones. Maybe you just got out of work on a Friday and need a simple, classic, hearty meal," Trevino wrote on the Facebook page.

Records confirm that Trevino does own the "Boat 'N Net" wordmark. However, multiple attempts to contact him for confirmation and details about potential reopening plans were unsuccessful. KRIS6 News tried calling, emailing, and visiting his residence, but received no response through any means of communication.

For now, there is no concrete confirmation that Boat 'N Net is making a comeback, leaving fans of the restaurant's famous tartar sauce and other menu items waiting for official word.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

