Inner Harbor desalination project stalls again after City Council vote

The Corpus Christi City Council did not move forward with a design contract with Corpus Christi Desal Partners for the Inner Harbor Desalination Project.

Several council members stated they support desalination — just not this project, for this location, at this time.

City Manager Peter Zanoni said Tuesday's city council decision was not a "no" on the project — there was a motion to approve it, and it was denied.

Gov. Greg Abbott's office issued this statement in response:

"It is clear that the current Corpus Christi City Council does not possess the courage to lead nor the will to govern and has once again failed to secure reliable water for their citizens. The State has done its part. The Texas Water Development Board approved $757 million in SWIFT financing for the Inner Harbor plant, and TCEQ fully permitted the facility. Going forward, Governor Abbott will utilize all necessary tools to ensure the Corpus Christi area has a safe, reliable long term water supply."

We will continue to keep you updated on the ongoing fight for desalination.

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