In remembrance of the Pearl Harbor Attack

A Pearl Harbor Commemoration Ceremony was held Saturday, Dec. the at the Oveal Williams Senior Center.

Martin Longoria, Army veteran, said its important for us to remember the attack and our veterans.

A time to remember was the message from veterans at the Pearl Harbor Commemoration Ceremony Saturday, Dec. 7th. The City of Corpus Christi and the Mayor’s Committee on Veteran Affairs hosted a ceremony at the Oveal Williams Senior Center.

The ceremony serves as a moment of reflection and gratitude to honor the commitment and sacrifices made by the members of the Greatest Generation and the lasting impact of their contributions to history.

“The purpose of this day is to commemorate and remember service members in December 7th, 1941. A day, according to Roosevelt, a day that will live in infamy. It’s one of those days in history that can not be forgotten. So, we’re here to remember that day,” said Martin Longoria, Army veteran and Chairman for the Mayor’s Committee for Veterans Affair.

Longoria enlisted in the Army at the age of 19. He said was has always been inspired by veterans.

On Dec. 7, 1941, Pearl Harbor was attacked by Japan’s imperial forces. Pearl Harbor, a US navel base near Honolulu, Hawaii.

According to history.com, just before 8 a.m. on that Sunday morning, hundreds of Japanese fighter planes descended on the base, where they managed to destroy or damage nearly 20 American naval vessels, including eight battleships, and over 300 airplanes.

Longoria said the attack is a part of our military history. A time when the nation stood together.

“I would like for them to take away from this is to remember those days in history - Pearl Harbor - Iwo Jima. Those times are gone but we want to make sure we never forget them and the people that served in that time period,” he said.

The ceremony includes a POW/MIA Missing Man Table, a parade of colors, representatives of veterans’ organizations, and dignitaries.

